SWNA announces winners of 2023 Better Newspapers Competition

On Friday, May 12th, the winners of the 2023 Better Newspapers Competition were announced.

A copy of the 2023 Better Newspapers Competition Awards booklet is available to download using the links below.

**Please be aware this file has a stated file size of 50MB and would be best downloaded from a computer or wifi device.**

For the full colour BNC Awards Booklet, click here.

For the black and white version, click here.

The call for nominations for the 2024 Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Associations Better Newspapers Competition will be issued in December 2023.

The Better Newspapers Competition is held each year from coast to coast, at both the provincial and national levels. It is the industry’s chance to realize excellence among its peers. It is also a celebration of the vibrancy and health of community newspapers in Saskatchewan and across Canada. Each year, the member papers of the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association submit hundreds of entries showcasing their talent.