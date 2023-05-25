Regina Leader-Post welcomes new sports editor

The Regina Leader-Post has welcomed Taylor Shire as its new sports editor.

The newspaper released a Q & A with the long-time resident of the province. Shire was born and raised in Saskatchewan and attended the University of Regina’s School of Journalism.

In the feature, Shire says he’s excited about joining the Leader-Post because the publication has a respected voice in the city of Regina and across the province.

“I read the paper everyday growing up,” he says. “I am excited to bring my passion for sports directly to our readers. I care as much as you about local sports in our community and I hope that comes across in my writing.”