News Photographers Association of Canada announces 2022 National Pictures of the Year winners

The News Photographers Association of Canada’s (NPAC) 17th annual National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) recognizes the ongoing excellence of Canadian photojournalism.

“Photojournalists use their camera, keen eye, and connection to humanity to explore and document the world around us,” said Diana Martin, NPAC president. “Ultimately, the images they capture are instruments of change and a testament to the importance of photojournalism.”

The NPAC announced the NPOY winners and runners-up during its online annual general meeting and awards ceremony on May 28, 2023.

The awards recognize excellence by Canada’s outstanding photojournalists, whose compelling images represent a spectacular body of work.

The News Photographers Association of Canada’s 2022 National Pictures of the Year

Winners Are:

SPOT NEWS – Ben Nelms/CBC

Runners up:

Keith Gosse/The Telegram

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

FEATURE – Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Runners up:

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Larry Wong/Postmedia

GENERAL NEWS – Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Runners up:

Nick Lachance/NOW Toronto

Ben Nelms/CBC

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

PERSONALITY – Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Runners up:

Ben Nelms/CBC

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Larry Wong/Postmedia

PORTRAIT – Jessica Lee/The Winnipeg Free Press

Runners up:

Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

SOCIAL ISSUES – Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Runners up:

Steve Russell/Toronto Star

Martin Tremblay/La Presse

Martin Tremblay/La Presse

SPORTS FEATURE – Alex Lupul/Freelance

Runners up:

Bernard Brault/Freelance

Michael Chisholm/Freelance

Leah Hennel/Canadian Olympic Committee

SPORTS ACTION – Mathieu Belanger/Aflo Images

Runners up:

Geoff Robins/AFP

Steve Russell/Toronto Star

Paul Wright/Independent

PHOTO STORY – FEATURE – Cole Burston/Freelance – Residential Schools

Runners up:

Leah Hennel/Freelance

Angela Rowlings/Freelance

PHOTO STORY – NEWS – Ben Nelms/CBC – Family Farm Recovery

Runners up:

Cole Burston/Freelance

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Martin Tremblay/La Presse

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA – Kayla Isomura/Independent

Runners up:

Mikaela MacKenzie/Winnipeg Free Press

Michelle Berg/Saskatoon StarPhoenix

STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – Spencer Colby/Carleton University

PHOTO OF THE YEAR – Jessica Lee/The Winnipeg Free Press

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – Cole Burston/Freelance

Runners up:

Leah Hennel/Freelance

Ben Nelms/CBC

Carlos Osorio/Reuters