News Photographers Association of Canada announces 2022 National Pictures of the Year winners

The News Photographers Association of Canada’s (NPAC) 17th annual National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) recognizes the ongoing excellence of Canadian photojournalism.
“Photojournalists use their camera, keen eye, and connection to humanity to explore and document the world around us,” said Diana Martin, NPAC president. “Ultimately, the images they capture are instruments of change and a testament to the importance of photojournalism.”
The NPAC announced the NPOY winners and runners-up during its online annual general meeting and awards ceremony on May 28, 2023.
The awards recognize excellence by Canada’s outstanding photojournalists, whose compelling images represent a spectacular body of work.
The News Photographers Association of Canada’s 2022 National Pictures of the Year
Winners Are:
SPOT NEWS – Ben Nelms/CBC
Runners up:
Keith Gosse/The Telegram
Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
FEATURE – Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Sponsored by The Winnipeg Free Press
Runners up:
Carlos Osorio/Reuters
Larry Wong/Postmedia
GENERAL NEWS – Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Runners up:
Nick Lachance/NOW Toronto
Ben Nelms/CBC
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
PERSONALITY – Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail
Runners up:
Ben Nelms/CBC
Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail
Larry Wong/Postmedia
PORTRAIT – Jessica Lee/The Winnipeg Free Press
Runners up:
Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail
Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail
SOCIAL ISSUES – Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail
Runners up:
Steve Russell/Toronto Star
Martin Tremblay/La Presse
Martin Tremblay/La Presse
SPORTS FEATURE – Alex Lupul/Freelance
Runners up:
Bernard Brault/Freelance
Michael Chisholm/Freelance
Leah Hennel/Canadian Olympic Committee
SPORTS ACTION – Mathieu Belanger/Aflo Images
Runners up:
Geoff Robins/AFP
Steve Russell/Toronto Star
Paul Wright/Independent
PHOTO STORY – FEATURE – Cole Burston/Freelance – Residential Schools
Runners up:
Leah Hennel/Freelance
Angela Rowlings/Freelance
PHOTO STORY – NEWS – Ben Nelms/CBC – Family Farm Recovery
Runners up:
Cole Burston/Freelance
Carlos Osorio/Reuters
Martin Tremblay/La Presse
SINGLE MULTIMEDIA – Kayla Isomura/Independent
Runners up:
Mikaela MacKenzie/Winnipeg Free Press
Michelle Berg/Saskatoon StarPhoenix
STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – Spencer Colby/Carleton University
PHOTO OF THE YEAR – Jessica Lee/The Winnipeg Free Press
PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR – Cole Burston/Freelance
Runners up:
Leah Hennel/Freelance
Ben Nelms/CBC
Carlos Osorio/Reuters