Awards Showcase: MCNA 2021 Best All Around Newspaper

The Manitoba Community Newspapers Association (MCNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in Manitoba’s community newspapers. Congratulations to The Carillon (Steinbach) for winning the 2021 Best All Around Newspaper Award! BNC Awards celebrate and showcase newspapers that serve their communities each and every week with their hard work and professionalism. Community newspapers are on the front lines, keeping the citizens of their communities informed and updated with local, trusted, and vital information. MCNA Better Newspapers Competition winners were announced in a virtual awards presentation on June 24, 2022.