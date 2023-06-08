Calgary Herald columnist wins international writing award

Debbie Olsen, a freelance columnist who has been writing about travel around Alberta and other destinations for the Calgary Herald for nearly two decades, was one of three recipients of the award for Best U.S. Travel Destination Article at a recent conference in Texas.
Olsen won the award for an article titled Indigenous America explored in Arizona. She was the only Canadian recognized at the 2023 IPW Travel Writer Awards and is the only Canadian writer to ever receive the award for Best U.S. Travel Destination Article in the 16-year history of the IPW awards. Congrats!