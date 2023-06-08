New research: Millennials read newspapers

New research from Totum Research and News Media Canada confirms that Millennials read newspapers in print and digital formats. Younger generations are powering a shift in consumption habits.

Millennials, also known as Gen Y, are currently the strongest readers of newspapers, driven by access on their phones. These highly educated adults between the ages of 27 and 42 are considered the most educated generation, which aligns with newspaper readership. Nine of ten Millennials (89%) read newspapers, including printed newspapers or their e-papers.

Gen Z, the younger generation (19-26 years old in this survey of adults) are digital natives that use their phones for everything, including reading newspapers. Like Millennials (Gen Y), they are also highly educated and also the most ethnically diverse generation in Canada. This generation has grown up with technology but gravitates to physical media. A third of this generation (33%) reads newspaper content on all four platforms measured (print/e-paper + computer + tablet + phone).

Click the image below for more information from the Newspapers 24/7: 2023 report.