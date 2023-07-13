We want YOUR help to judge this year’s CCNAwards!

News Media Canada is still seeking a few more leading industry professionals to serve as judges for the annual Canadian Community Newspaper Awards. Volunteer your time and expertise, and contribute to the growth of Canada’s news media industry.

Judging will take place from mid-July to mid-August and be executed fully online.

Judges must have relevant work experience and meet at least one of the following criteria:

Experience as a past judge;

Experience as a past winner;

Be employed in the newspaper industry; or

Be employed in a field related to the category to be judged (including but not limited to journalism professors at the post-secondary level and others working in related fields such as advertising or photography).

If you are interested in judging, complete the judge nomination form. Or, nominate your staff, colleagues and other qualified professionals.

For more information, please contact us at awards@newsmediacanada.ca.