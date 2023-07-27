Awards Showcase: MCNA 2021 Best Editorial Page (circ 1300-3299)

The LJI reporter will be trained in Yellowknife for one month prior to deployment to the Dehcho. The reporter will cover the affairs, at political and operational level, of the following institutions: the municipalities of Fort Simpson and Fort Liard; the designated authorities of Nahanni Butte, Jean Marie River, Wrigley, and Sambaa K’e; the Dehcho First Nations tribal council and its 10 component First Nations; and the Acho Dene Koe First Nation, currently not affiliated with the Dehcho First Nations. This includes regular meetings of councils as well as attendance at assemblies of the Dehcho First Nations and, travel permitting, attendance at territory-wide events where the concerns of Dehcho residents are considered of particular relevance. In addition, the LJI reporter will be expected to report on the role of the territorial and federal governments in Dehcho affairs, including important decisions and developments in the currently troubled areas of education, healthcare, child protection, and land claim negotiation. Lastly, Cabin Radio’s LJI reporter will separately be tasked with responsibility for coverage of housing in the Northwest Territories. This issue is keenly felt in the Dehcho, where Cabin Radio has recently reported on shortages of adequate public housing stock, a failure to address deficiencies in housing, the abandonment of housing, and the infestation of housing with vermin and bedbugs. However, those housing issues are applicable to almost all Northwest Territories communities and urgent investment in housing here is both a federal and territorial priority.