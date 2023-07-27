News Media Canada welcomes new Heritage Minister

News Media Canada wishes to congratulate the Honourable Pascale St-Onge on her recent appointment to the position of Minister of Canadian Heritage. St-Onge was appointed to the post by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as part of a cabinet shuffle earlier this week.

Prior to joining Canadian Heritage, St-Onge served as the Minister of Sport and the Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec.

The National Post has published a profile of St-Onge and her new mission of standing up to Big Tech. News Media Canada looks forward to working closely with the new minister as the regulations for the Online News Act will be released shortly.

News Media Canada would also like to extend our warmest wishes and gratitude to Hon. Pablo Rodriguez. Although he now moves to the Transport portfolio, we appreciate his championing of the news industry over the past several years.