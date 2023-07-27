Save the date: 2023 OCNA Independent Publishers’ Retreat

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA) has announced that its 2023 Independent Publishers’ Retreat will take place in person on Fri Nov 3rd and Sat Nov 4th at the Hockley Valley Resort in Orangeville.

This is a great opportunity to network with peers, share experiences and learn about issues and resources that might impact your business. Sessions will take place both Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

More information about the retreat will be released soon. You can stay up to date on updates by visiting the association’s website here.