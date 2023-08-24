Awards Showcase: SWNA 2023 Best Front Page (Class D) winners

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association @SWNA_ca Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in SK’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the SWNA 2023 BNC winners of the Best Front Page (Class D) category.
🥇 1st Place – Estevan Mercury🥈 2nd Place – NWT News/North🥉3rd Place – Rural Roots (a publication of Prince Albert Daily Herald)
BNC Awards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. The SWNA Better Newspapers Competition winners were selected from more than 550 entries and announced in an online awards presentation on May 12, 2023.