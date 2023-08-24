New Canadian Media is offering a micro-credential course in Inclusive Journalism

Are you positioning your organization to be the newsroom of tomorrow, reflecting Canada’s diversity and developing audiences among the millions of newcomers expected to arrive here?

Here’s your opportunity to have your journalists learn from some of the top minds at many of Canada’s most influential news organizations on how they deal with some of the most complex topics of our times.

New Canadian Media, in partnership with Seneca Polytechnic, is presenting a microcredential on fair, inclusive and accurate reporting on a wide range of groups and individuals, particularly people who are historically and currently misrepresented or underrepresented in Canadian media. Participants will have a unique opportunity to learn and work alongside journalists who are from around the world and are newcomers to Canada.

This short eight-module, 22.5-hours over nine weeks online course is designed to help journalists upskill, reskill and boost new skills development.

Upon completion of the microcredential, students and news organizations will receive a digital badge.

Fee: $350/participant

In addition, participants will have the chance to practice their skills in real time by producing two publishable articles during this course.

For more information, head to newcanadianmedia.ca/inclusive.