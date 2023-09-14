Award-winning editor ends run of telling stories of military members at work

Long-serving Shilo Stag editor Jules Xavier has announced he will be retiring from the industry after a four-decade career in journalism.

Xavier penned a ‘farewell’ column to readers earlier this summer. In his column he recounts some of the job’s highs, including riding around in a LAV, change of command ceremonies, parades and promotions. He also recounted some of the lows, including covering military funerals.

We highly recommend you read some of the testimonials he’s gathered at the end of the column. They are a testament to the importance of local news.

We wish Xavier all the best in his future work and thank him for his contributions to News Media Canada.