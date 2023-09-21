Introducing a platform that compensates news outlets for their work

Just as tech companies have pushed back on Canadian news outlets since Ottawa passed the Online News Act, there is a new player in the space who could alter the so-called ‘status quo’.

Enter Noam Bardin, the founder of Post News.

Bardin, a former VP at Google, penned an op-ed that was published earlier this week in The National Post that explained his company’s vision.

“We believe people want to consume news in social media feeds, and that publishers and content creators should be fairly compensated. We are committed to helping Canadian news publishers and broadcasters continue to reach their audiences — and be compensated fairly for their work,” he writes.

Publishers they can get more information about Post by emailing: publishers@post.news.