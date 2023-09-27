New study on local news shows what readers trust

A new study released by the U.S.-based Oklahoma Media Center provides interesting insight on how readers trust local news stories more when local residents are in charge of the news reporting.
The study also provides some recommendations for news organizations to increase engagement with local news. These include:
- Commit to ongoing investments in local communities.
- Identify ways to continually communicate the importance of civic engagement, local politics and journalistic reporting to populations at risk of disengagement from local news.
- Partner with area individuals and organizations.
- Experiment with community-engaged journalism solutions.
You can read the full study here.