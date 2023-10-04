Honouring Champions of the Truth this week and every week

Saskatchewan’s Estevan Mercury has published a powerful editorial on the importance of civic journalism. The publication celebrated its 120th anniversary last week.

“Part of our job is to bring you the news,” the editorial says. “It might require a little digging at times. People might not be happy with us at the end of the day. It could be the demise of a friendship or a strong working relationship.

You might not like the story. That doesn’t mean it’s false. You might not agree with the message. That doesn’t make it untrue. You might want articles to cater to your worldview and reinforce your opinions. If that’s the case, seek out those stooge outlets.”

Indeed, your community newspaper is still your best option for local news.