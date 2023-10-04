National Newspaper Week gets Social

National Newspaper Week was featured on CTV’s day-time talk show The Social on Tuesday.

Co-hosted by Melissa Grelo, Cynthia Loyst, Andrea Bain and correspondent Jess Allen, The Social brings a fresh perspective on the up-to-the-minute news, pop culture, and lifestyle topics.

In this segment, celebrating National Newspaper Week, the hosts talked about the critical role of newspapers in today’s society. Also featured is the new book. Champions, highlighting 24 inspirational stories from the Canadian newspaper media industry.

View the Visit www.ChampionsoftheTruth.ca to buy the book or read it online. In case you missed the segment, you can watch it below.