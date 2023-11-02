Kamloops This Week publishes its final edition

After 35 years, Kamloops This Week is no more. The publication’s October 25th edition marked the newspaper’s final run.

The monstrous 72 page final edition contains heartfelt messages from owner Robert Doull, the publication’s esteemed trophy case, and final thoughts from editor Christopher Foulds and the KTW staff.

You can also look back at how the publication has changed since its inception in 1988. As the inside page notes, some members of the staff are looking for financial support to create a new newspaper to serve the community of Kamloops. If you are interested in supporting this venture, please reach out to kamloopsnewspaper@gmail.com.