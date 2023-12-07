Dentsu report forecasts growth in ad spending in 2024

The latest dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts shows that advertising spending will expand by $33.0 billion in 2024 to reach $752.8 billion. This represents a 4.6% growth year-over-year for the ad industry – much faster than the pace seen in 2023.

In the digital space, retail media investments will accelerate the fastest, followed by paid social investments. Programmatic channels, which already account for more than 70% of digital ad spend, are also expected to continue growing.

Dentsu projects the Canadian ad market will be $9.3 billion in 2024 and reach $9.8 billion by 2025.

As reported in Media In Canada, the print advertising market will decline about 52% by 2026.