News Media Canada calls on Canada Post to reverse policy on commercial inserts

Commercial inserts are an important part of the revenue stream for community newspapers. Businesses benefit from reaching Canadian consumers through inserts and those consumers benefit from the sales highlighted in the inserts —something that is important for Canadians who are feeling the pinch at the cash register in these inflationary times.

Recently, Canada Post announced it is changing its approach to the delivery of community newspapers that contain commercial inserts. Effective January 8, 2024, community newspapers with commercial inserts or enclosures will no longer be delivered to addresses that are signed up for the Consumers’ Choice program.

We have raised this issue with Canada Post and the Department of Canadian Heritage, asking ask that Canada Post reverse this decision. We will keep you updated on this file.