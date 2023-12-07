The Canadian Association of Journalists opens nominations for 2023 awards program

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce entries are now being accepted for its CAJ Awards program, Canada’s preeminent national journalism investigative awards program.

This year’s CAJ Awards program features 19 categories and rewards journalistic excellence published across multiple platforms. There are special awards for journalism produced on specific topics, including: environment and climate change, labour, and human rights.

For this year’s competition, the CAJ is happy to announce it is introducing a new category: Community Written Feature, which recognizes narrative longform journalism by local or regional outlets.

The 2023 program will also celebrate the excellent work from student journalists, as well as recognize an emerging Indigenous journalist.

The deadline to submit entries to this year’s competition is 11:59 p.m. ET on January 19, 2024.

CAJ members who submit an individual entry into the Community Media or Community Broadcast categories will have their entry fees waived. CAJ student members submitting individual entries to the Student Award of Excellence also pay no entry fee.

Finalists for 2023 CAJ Awards will be announced in early spring 2024. The recipients will be announced at a gala celebration on June 1, 2024 during our annual conference at the Toronto Reference Library.