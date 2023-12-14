Globe’s Hockey Canada coverage nominated for international journalism award

The Globe and Mail’s investigation into Hockey Canada’s hidden use of children’s hockey registration fees to secretly settle sexual-assault allegations is a finalist for one of the most prestigious international journalism awards.

The Globe has been shortlisted for the Fetisov Journalism Award and is among several nominees whose work this year focused on the sexism and gender-based violence suffered by women around the world, as well as solutions being driven by women.

The Hockey Canada work – which was also awarded a Michener Award this year, Canada’s highest journalism prize – was done by a Globe team consisting of Grant Robertson, Colin Freeze, Robyn Doolittle, Susan Krashinsky Robertson and Joe Friesen. The series comprises eight articles that explore Hockey Canada’s use of registration fees to finance a multimillion-dollar fund to settle abuse claims.

This year’s competition entries totaled 400 from 96 countries.

The winners for each category will be announced at the fifth annual Fetisov Journalism Awards ceremony in April, 2024.