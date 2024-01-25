Awards Showcase: CCNAwards 2023 Outstanding Reporter Initiative

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards (CCNAwards) honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Outstanding Reporter Initiative!



1st Place – The Eastern Graphic, Montague, PE – “Through the Cracks” – Paul MacNeill, Rachel Collier



Paul MacNeill and Rachel Collier did not set out to publish the largest investigative effort ever undertaken by an Island media, but they went where the story took them. In the end, more than 50 pages (ad-free) and 40,000+ words were published. The series generated massive public and political reaction and generated discussion and debate across the province. For weeks, PEI’s political leaders, leading daily newspaper and the CBC were forced to follow the Graphic’s reporting.



“A clear winner due to the massive amount of work and dedication required by this two-person newsroom to publish this series looking at addiction and mental health in Prince Edward Island. A series with impact.”



2nd Place – The Lake Report, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON – “Maskless ‘pod’ school opens in Virgil / ‘Hotels-on-the-Lake’” – Evan Saunders



3rd Place – The Independent of Petrolia and Central Lambton, Petrolia, ON – “The Independent: Court transcript tells a different version of Petrolia councillor’s 2018 charge withdrawal” – Heather Wright



The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023.