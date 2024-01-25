Vividata releases its first Study of the Canadian Consumer report for 2024

Vividata, Canada’s leading media and consumer research firm, today released their latest study results. In field October 2022 – September 2023, Vividata’s SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer | Winter 2024 is the most comprehensive cross-media, product, attitudinal and brand research study in Canada.

The Winter 2024 Study provides coverage on new consumer trends, such as: sources for product research before making a purchase, important features when purchasing a vehicle, sources for beauty tips and cosmetic product recommendations and reviews, 1st/2nd/3rd generation Canadians, devices used to watch live broadcast TV, online gambling, viewing of women’s hockey and more.

This release also contains new psychographic statements on topics such as finance, personal care, and shopping. This edition of the study also contains new reporting on two Ontario markets – Barrie and Simcoe/Muskoka.