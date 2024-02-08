The Prince George Citizen has a new owner

Cameron Stolz, a local businessman and former Prince George city councillor, took ownership of the Prince George Citizen last week.

Stolz purchased the publication from Glacier Media and vowed to ensure the newspaper remains a community watchdog.

“In a world where social media seems to trend of different stories that are based not on truth or on fact but on supposition and guesses and wild erroneous comments, I think it’s important that there is actual fact-based journalism that’s done and that’s an important role the Citizen has played in our community for over 108 years,” he said.

For 34 years, Stolz has owned Great White Toys, Comics and Games. He’s also a partner in local contracting painting business, IC Expert Painting.

“It really provides a great opportunity going forward, local ownership is exactly what a paper like the Prince George Citizen needs at this time in the evolution of our industry,” said Peter Kvarnstrom, Glacier Media’s president of community media.