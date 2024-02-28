Awards Showcase: SWNA 2023 Best Editorial Page (Class B)

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) Better Newspapers Competition (BNC) honours excellent work in SK’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the SWNA 2023 BNC winners of the Best Editorial Page (Class B) category. 1st Place – Langenburg Four Town Journal 2nd Place – Melville Advance3rd Place – Kerrobert Chronicle
BNC Awards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. The SWNA Better Newspapers Competition winners were selected from more than 550 entries and announced in an online awards presentation on May 12, 2023.