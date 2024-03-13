Newspapers reach all generations, research shows

While many think they’ve abandoned the newspapers for greener digital pastures, the younger generations are also strong readers of newspaper content.

Gen X and Gen Y/Millennials are now among the strongest newspaper readers of all generations, with 83% readership, fueled by smartphone access. Almost a quarter of Millennial readers are so dedicated that they are accessing newspapers on ALL FOUR measured platforms (print, website, phone, tablet).

Almost 8 out of 10 Boomers are weekly newspaper readers, spreading their access across print and digital platforms.

22% of Boomers also read their news on ALL FOUR platforms over the course of a week.