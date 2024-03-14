Niagara-on-the-Lake Local goes online only

After publishing their final weekly print edition at the end of February, Niagara-on-the-Lake Local is moving ahead as a digital-only publication with the assistance of Village Media.

In a note published last month, editor and co-founder Penny Coles published a note telling readers about this ‘next chapter’ in the publication’s history.

“It is the right decision, and we are delighted to be moving forward,” she writes.

While the platform will be different, she says, the quality of the journalism will remain the same: balanced, fair, and delivered with integrity.