2023 CCNAwards: Best National Editorial (circulation under 9,999)

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best National Editorial (circulation under 9999).

“I was impressed by the wide range of important topics covered by the submissions in this category – almost all of which would certainly spur debate among the paper’s readers, whether on the letters page or over a cup of coffee. For me, the three that stood out were exceptionally well-executed. In each case, the writing was clear and concise and struck an appropriate tone for an editorial. All three writers took a strong stance on their chosen subject and did and excellent job of backing up their argument.”

1st Place – Manitoulin Expositor, Manitoulin Island, ON – “An apology marks the start of reconciliation, not the end” – Michael Erskine

“An engaging and well-crafted piece of writing that takes a strong stance on a topic of importance to all Canadians. It lays out its argument clearly and coherently, while providing vital historical context along the way.”

2nd Place – Nunatsiaq News, Nunavut/Nunavik – “Idlout shows NDP is at the grown-ups’ table” – Corey Larocque

“This is a well-written piece. Neither flowery nor over-crafted, it gets straight to the point in calling out a local federal politician on the perceived hypocrisy of her actions. While the focus is on a Nunavut MP, the questions put to her in the editorial are relevant to other Canadian ridings with an NDP MP and would likely stir equal debate were it published in any of them.”

3rd Place – The Carillon, Steinbach, MB – “Abortion frequency about more than just legality” – Greg Vandermeulen

“This is a well-written and well-argued editorial. In addition to being informative, it takes a firm stand on a topic that has long been a subject of heated debate. The writer backs up their opinion with data and suggests a course of action.”

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023.

For a full list of winners click: https://www.ccnawards.ca/2023/index.html.