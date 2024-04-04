Glacier Media sells news websites to Harvard Media

Glacier Media has sold off its online news sites in Saskatchewan to Harvard Media. This means that Glacier will be reverting to print-only model for news in the province.

According to a press release, Harvard Media is keen to affirming its commitment to quality journalism and fostering informed communities.

“This acquisition and partnership reflect our belief in the power of local news and the importance of access to reliable information,” said George Leith, Managing Partner of Harvard Media. “We are excited to welcome SaskToday.ca, MooseJawToday.com, and many other local sites into our growing media portfolio.”

In addition to acquiring these online communities, the release says Harvard Media also will now have a presence in 13 additional Saskatchewan markets including Weyburn, Estevan, The Battlefords, Humboldt, Assiniboia, Canora, Preeceville, Kamsack, Carlyle, Outlook and Unity/Wilkie as these online properties are included in the acquisition.