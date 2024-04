Clark Pepper, the long-time publisher of the Shellbrook Chronicle/Spiritwood Herald recently announced his retirement from the news industry.

In departing the family business, Clark, and his wife Lenor, announced they have sold the publication to Jordan Twiss and Meghan Penney.

A ‘thank you’ note that recently appeared in the publication is enclosed below. It has been a remarkable and we thank Clark, and his family, for their years of dedication to keeping their community informed.