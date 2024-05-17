Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association announces its 2024 Better Newspapers Competition winners

The 2024 Better Newspapers Competition winners were announced on May 9th during an online awards presentation.
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!
Class A (circulation < 800)
1st Place: Kipling Clipper
2nd Place: Indian Head-Wolseley News
3rd Place: Kamsack Times
Class B (circulation 800-1,199)
1st Place: Weyburn Review
2nd Place:Creighton/Flin Flon, The Reminder
3rd Place: Canora Courier
Class C (circulation 1,200-6,499)
1st Place: Yorkton This Week
2nd Place: Moosomin World Spectator
3rd Place: Melville Advance
Class D (circulation over 6,500)
1st Place: Estevan Mercury
2nd Place: Swift Current Southwest Booster
3rd Place: Melfort/Nipawin, The Journal
The Better Newspapers Competition is held each year from coast to coast at both provincial and national levels. It is the industry’s chance to realize excellence among its peers. It is also a celebration of the vibrancy and health of community newspapers in Saskatchewan and across Canada. Each year, the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association member papers submit hundreds of entries showcasing their talent.
To download a copy of the BNC Awards booklet click here.