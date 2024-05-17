Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association announces its 2024 Better Newspapers Competition winners

The 2024 Better Newspapers Competition winners were announced on May 9th during an online awards presentation.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

Class A (circulation < 800)

1st Place: Kipling Clipper

2nd Place: Indian Head-Wolseley News

3rd Place: Kamsack Times

Class B (circulation 800-1,199)

1st Place: Weyburn Review

2nd Place:Creighton/Flin Flon, The Reminder

3rd Place: Canora Courier

Class C (circulation 1,200-6,499)

1st Place: Yorkton This Week

2nd Place: Moosomin World Spectator

3rd Place: Melville Advance

Class D (circulation over 6,500)

1st Place: Estevan Mercury

2nd Place: Swift Current Southwest Booster

3rd Place: Melfort/Nipawin, The Journal

The Better Newspapers Competition is held each year from coast to coast at both provincial and national levels. It is the industry’s chance to realize excellence among its peers. It is also a celebration of the vibrancy and health of community newspapers in Saskatchewan and across Canada. Each year, the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association member papers submit hundreds of entries showcasing their talent.

To download a copy of the BNC Awards booklet click here.