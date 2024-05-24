News Media Canada is inviting news media organizations to submit applications for the Local Journalism Initiative, which provides funding for the creation of news coverage on civic issues and institutions in underserved communities across Canada.

Created by the Government of Canada in 2019, the Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism relevant to the diverse needs of people living in news deserts and areas of news poverty in Canada.

Applications are being accepted for new project proposals from print and digital news media organizations. French-language media in Quebec, English-language media in the rest of Canada, and Indigenous media across the country may apply to News Media Canada. (For a list of LJI programs serving other types of news media, click here.)

Applications will be accepted for areas not currently covered by an LJI-funded position. Limited funds are available for approximately 37 positions in the following regions:

Indigenous Publications: 2 positions

Quebec French-language publications: 8 positions

English-language publications British Columbia: 1 position Alberta: 3 positions Saskatchewan: 1 position Manitoba: 2 positions Ontario: 18 positions Atlantic Canada (NB, NL or NS): 2 positions



News media organizations who are first-time applicants or who are not currently hosting or have never hosted an LJI project are encouraged to apply for these positions.

LJI reporters will cover the local impact of civic institutions such as city halls, band councils, provincial legislatures, Parliament, courthouses, school boards, and government agencies. Their stories will help citizens know what is going on where they live and will be shared with news media organizations across the country. Applications for coverage of 2SLGBTQ1+ communities; Indigenous communities; ethnocultural groups; diversity, equity and inclusion issues, and other underrepresented groups are also welcome.

Applicants must identify the underserved community that they propose to cover, along with the civic issues and institutions that will be the primary focus of the project. Applicants may request funding for full-time, part-time, freelance or short-term projects producing standard news stories and/or long-form, in-depth, investigative journalism.

Applications will be accepted via email until Friday, June 7, 2024.

Download the application form and guidelines HERE.

In 2023-2024, News Media Canada funded 201 LJI projects with terms of up to 12 months. Of these, 186 positions were allocated regionally based on population, and 15 positions to Indigenous media. The LJI Judging Panel met recently to consider these projects for renewal and to evaluate their performance over the past year.

For more information, visit the Local Journalism Initiative website at www.localjournalisminitiative.ca or contact the News Media Canada office at lji@newsmediacanada.ca.