Good news! The CCNAwards submission deadline has been extended to Monday June 3!

The 2024 CCNAwards competition will accept works from the 2023 calendar year and once again use the BetterBNC online entry system.

The CCNAwards celebrate the best in community publishing from across the country. With a diverse array of award categories covering editorial, photography and multimedia, the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards offer learning opportunities for publications of all sizes. The program is open to all English and French community newspapers across Canada, including non-members of News Media Canada.

Entry deadline extended to Monday June 3, 2024.

Community newspaper publishers can take this opportunity to recognize their local Champions’ hard work and dedication by submitting their best stories and photos from 2023.

