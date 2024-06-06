Digital access continues to drive readership

Four out of five people in Canada (81%) read newspapers, regardless of format, at least once a week—essentially unchanged from the inaugural study (85%), conducted in 2012. Despite a multitude of media options and digital distractions, readers still turn to trusted news sources.

Almost half (46%) of the population reads newspapers in traditional formats: either in print or an e-edition (a digital version of the printed format). The good news for print advertisers is that a print ad can provide additional digital exposure in e-editions. Six out of ten (59%) adults access newspapers in an online format now, reading articles/content posted on newspaper websites or apps.

Newspaper readership is truly multi-platform, with almost a quarter (22%) of dedicated Canadians choosing to read in ALL traditional and online formats. Multiplatform access to news demonstrates that readers regularly interact with their newspaper across formats.

Check out the marketing material from the 2024 version of Newspapers 24/7 (including a presentation, two fact sheets and industry promotion ads) by clicking here.