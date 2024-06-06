Village Media launches AuroraToday

Village Media has added another Ontario news source to its roster: AuroraToday.ca.

Launched late last month, AuroraToday is Village Media’s 25th owned-and-operated local news outlet in Ontario. It joins York Region sister site NewmarketToday and multiple news sources in neighbouring Simcoe County.

The editor of AuroraToday is Debora Kelly, an award-winning journalist and senior editorial leader with over three decades of experience in journalism in every community in York Region. Her extensive time in the industry has entrenched her belief that local news media has a crucial role to play in building strong and vibrant communities.

Joining her on the team is Bailey Moreton, a talented reporter who grew up in Stouffville before working for newspapers in Scotland and British Columbia, and at a radio station in Yellowknife. He is excited to return to his roots.