News Media Canada’s ‘Champions’ program wins Gold at the Toronto PR awards

News Media Canada’s “Champions” program for National Newspaper Week 2023 wins a Gold ACE Award for Best Use of Media Relations (over $50K) with Craft PR. This award from the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) recognizes effective and creative use of media relations to execute or support a public relations campaign.

Some other winners in this category include Craft’s Tim Horton’s “Boat-Thru” (gold), Air Canada’s “We All Fly” (gold) and “More to Travel” (silver), IKEA’s “Scarborough, Meet[ball]” (silver) and Coca Cola’s “The Replay Arcade” (silver). The full list of winners is online here.

The Achieving Communications Excellence (ACE) Awards recognize outstanding work in the practice of public relations and strategic communications, as judged by some of the industry’s most accomplished leaders.

An ACE Award is synonymous with talented insight and skillful execution, helping to raise the winner’s profile, generate new business opportunities, and elevate the profession across organizations and sectors.