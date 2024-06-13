CCNAwards 2023 recap: Best Feature Series (circulation over 10,000)

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country. Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best Feature Series (circulation 10,000+).

“The Best Feature Series category proves once again there is outstanding work being done by the newspapers in this circulation category. The top entries were imaginative, informative and well-displayed as the newspapers tackled critical issues of the day and devoted time, resources and space to make sure the stories are told in depth. Strong reporting and engaging writing brought the top entries to the head of the class.”

1st Place – Hill Times, Ottawa, ON – “The hate MPs get: three-part series” – Chelsea Nash, Mike Lapointe, Kate Malloy

“The Hill Times captured first place in this category with a hard-hitting series on the toxic environment in which federal Members of Parliament operate on a daily basis. Extensive reporting, quality writing and strong play combine to make this look at the hate regularly encountered by at least some elected officials informative and disturbing. Readers were well-served by this look at the reality of this aspect of politics.”

2nd Place – Surrey NOW-Leader, Surrey/North Delta, BC – “Costly Living” – Tom Zillich, Tom Zytaruk, Lauren Collins

“Surrey Now-Leader slipped into second place in this category with an insightful look at the challenges created by the quickly rising cost of living in the community. Strong reporting and engaging writing provided readers with insight into the challenges facing a variety of people, including professional athletes. The series was supported by attractive design and display.”

3rd Place – Era-Banner, Newmarket/Aurora, ON – “Food For Thought” – Kim Zarzour, Lisa Queen, Heidi Riedner

“The Newmarket/Aurora Era-Banner took third place with a thoughtful and engaging series titled “Food For Thought” that took readers inside the daily struggle faced by many local residents to put food on the table. A variety of local residents shared their personal struggles, including overcoming the shame of using the food bank to working four jobs to cover the bills. The personal stories were supported with revealing data, making for an informative read.”

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023. For a full list of winners click here.