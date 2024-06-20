CCNAwards 2023: Best Feature Story winners (circulation over 12,500)

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best Feature Story (circulation 12,500+).

“Every story in this category was compelling to read, either because of the topic or the writer’s skill or both. The top stories were the ones that really dove deeply into their subject matter to give readers something well beyond the ordinary.”

1st Place – North Shore News, North/West Vancouver, BC – “No magic pill to cure family doctor shortage” – Jane Seyd

“Jane Seyd takes a complex and vitally important subject — the shortage of family physicians in B.C. — and makes it easy to understand and relate to. Thorough research, multiple sources, tight writing and use of three quality photos combine to make this the feature story winner.”

2nd Place – St. Albert Gazette, St. Albert, AB – “What to do with a worn out sock” – Kevin Ma

“Wow. Serious research, diverse sources, great graphics and a fun, thought-provoking read. Well done all the way around by Kevin Ma.”

3rd Place – The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist, North Battleford, SK – “Was David Milgaard’s wrongful conviction covered up? He thought so.” – Lisa Joy

“It’s clear that a huge amount of work went into researching and writing this multi-faceted in-depth piece about David Milgaard’s treatment by the criminal justice system and Saskatchewan government.”

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023.

For a full list of winners click https://www.ccnawards.ca/2023/index.html.