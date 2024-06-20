Newspapers 24/7 Social Snapshots now available

Share these Newspapers 24/7 data snapshots on social media. Twelve images, sized for social, are available to download, along with suggested post copy and hashtags to share with your network. Click here to download the zip file.

Many newspapers now produce an exact digital PDF replica of their printed newspaper that readers can access online. This digital version looks exactly like the printed newspaper (with the same layout, stories, photos, ads, and sometimes even flyers). These digital versions also have additional digital features like commenting, zooming, scrolling, sharing, and searching.

There are many different names (e-paper, e-edition, e-replica, digital PDF replica) and terms and software for reading (PressReader, Issuu). Some papers, like GlobeToGo and ePaper Editions, have unique names for their e-editions.

For advertisers, the bonus of the e-edition popularity is the additional digital exposure for print ads. Print ads in the newspaper appear in the digital e-edition the same way as in the printed newspaper.

