Former CCNA president, Hiscock, passes away

News Media Canada is saddened to share with members the news that Derek Hiscock, who served as CCNA’s 78th president (1997-98), and was the association’s first from Newfoundland and Labrador, has died. He was 69 years old.

Hiscock passed away earlier this week after a five month battle with bile duct cancer. He passed away surrounded by family and loved ones.

Hiscock took over the CCNA reins at a time when the industry was being constantly reminded of its raison d’etre and was being challenged to move beyond economic distractions of the last half decade.

Hiscock was the president of Robinson-Blackmore Printing and Publishing, a subsidiary of Newfoundland Capital Corporation Limited.

A chartered accountant, Hiscock joined Robinson-Blackmore in 1989 as director of its central and western operations in Grand Falls-Windsor. He was appointed president of the company in 1992.