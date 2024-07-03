News Media Canada welcomes innovative Ontario government advertising plan

News Media Canada applauds today’s announcement by the Ontario provincial government that will see large Crown corporations, such as the LCBO, the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC), the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), and Metrolinx to invest 25 per cent of their advertising spend to Ontario-based news businesses.

In order to be eligible, publishers must be designated as Qualified Canadian Journalism Organizations (QCJO) by the Canada Revenue Agency. This policy will be in place by September 3 of this year.

In an op-ed published today by the Globe and Mail and the National Post, Paul Deegan, president and CEO of News Media Canada, said this plan is one that will support news publishers to deliver trusted information to their communities while not costing additional taxpayer dollars.

“We encourage governments at all levels, as well as our leading corporations such as the large banks, telcos and retailers, to take a cue from the Government of Ontario and follow its lead in supporting our domestic news publishing industry, by earmarking 25 per cent of their advertising spend to news businesses,” Deegan wrote.

