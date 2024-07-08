Canada’s news publishers call on Canada Post CEO to reverse decision on Consumers’ Choice program

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association, BC & Yukon Community News Media Association, Hebdos Québec, Manitoba Community Newspapers Association, National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada, News Media Canada, Ontario Community Newspapers Association, and Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association called on Canada Post to reverse a decision that is harming community newspapers, their readers, and small businesses and their customers across Canada.

As of January 8, 2024, community newspapers with commercial inserts were no longer exempt from Canada Post’s Consumers’ Choice program, which allows Canadians to opt out of receiving ‘junk mail’.

“Like advertisements on the pages of a newspaper, commercial inserts pay for the content our journalists produce in community newspapers, and this abrupt U-turn from Canada Post’s long-standing policy is hurting local news publishers,” said Paul Deegan, president and chief executive officer of News Media Canada.

“Community newspapers with commercial inserts are not ‘junk mail’, and we call on Doug Ettinger, president and chief executive officer of Canada Post, to reverse this decision, which was made without proper stakeholder consultation or economic/social impact analysis.”

“In addition to harming community newspapers, Canada Post is hurting local small businesses, like grocery and hardware store franchisees,” added Mr. Deegan.

“At Giant Tiger, being connected to the local communities our stores serve is a crucial part of our recipe for success,” said Gino DiGioacchino, President and CEO, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. “Community newspapers and their inserts are a key piece of serving the needs of the communities which our franchise partners are proud to call home.”