The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best Local Civic Journalism (circulation under 9,999).

“This category is the reminder that civic journalism is so necessary today. It holds governments and other organizations to account, it tells the stories of people (or animals) affected by those organizations and reminds us all that we have a responsibility for ourselves and our fellow community members. These reporters all demonstrate a deep care for their communities, and their desire to see their little world a better place is evident in each and every story.”

1st Place – Nunatsiaq News (Nunavut/Nunavik, NU) – “Ottawa city councillor opposes new Larga Baffin facility”

“This well-balanced, informative piece told the story of opposition to an important build without taking sides or getting bogged down in reports or technical jargon. It politely called out NIMBYism and gave voice to two communities who are geographically far apart, but must come together for the good of both.”

2nd Place – The Chronicle (Ladysmith/Chemainus, BC) – “Truth and reconciliation messages embranced by Ladysmith community”

“This was a colourful, pleasant reminder that truth and reconciliation is far from being a “chore” – this piece was engaging, making the reader want to take part in a similar event and learn from an Indigenous event. Such a pleasure to read.”

3rd Place – The Leaf (Winnipeg, MB) – “Saigon Centre battles squatters, lack of funding.”

“This piece left such a heartache – heartache for the Vietnamese community trying to operate an affordable housing opportunity, heartache for those who live in the building, and heartache for the squatters who find it necessary to deface the property. The piece brought to stark reality the fact that affordable housing does exist, but governments and other organizations often overlook the work that a community is already doing for its members.”

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023.

For a full list of winners click: https://www.ccnawards.ca/2023/index.html.