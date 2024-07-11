Full-time reporter – The Low Down to Hull and Back News

The Low Down to Hull and Back News seeks a full-time reporter/photographer to cover general news, write feature articles, and take photos for our feisty, award-winning newspaper in beautiful Wakefield, Quebec.

Whether you are a recent journalism program graduate or an experienced writer, this position is an excellent opportunity. Assignments cover a variety of beats, from hard news, crime, and municipal affairs to arts and entertainment sports and human interest profiles.

The Low Down is located in iconic Wakefield, Qc, just a 30-minute drive from the Nation’s Capital and one of Canada’s most dynamic and eclectic communities. Our community has no shortage of interesting stories: including a thriving arts scene, a world-class sports and recreation hub in Gatineau Park and the many fascinating characters who call the Gatineau Hills home. The Low Down boasts a highly engaged paid readership hungry for municipal politics and local news. We have won many awards over our 50-year history, including Best Overall Newspaper (Quebec Community Newspaper Awards 2023).

Job Description:

Your main responsibilities will be covering local events in person; writing compelling and accurate news stories for print and web; posting stories to our website and social media accounts; and some occasional evening and weekend work. We will provide training for news photography and pagination layout on InDesign.

Qualifications:

A nose for news, solid writing skills and the ability to meet deadlines are required. A valid driver’s license is also required.

The ideal candidate will have:

• a degree or diploma in journalism or a related field

• strong interviewing, writing, and reporting skills

• good time management skills

• photography skills

• the desire to become part of a committed team working towards common goals

• access to a reliable vehicle

• the Low Down is an English-language publication, but a working knowledge of French is a definite asset

Join the Low Down to Hull and Back News – an award-winning, independently-owned, paid-circulation English weekly.

The Low Down is an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates a strong future for independent, professional journalism.

Immediate start for the winning candidate. (A one-time moving expense bursary may be available.)

Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and relevant writing samples to:

Trevor Greenway

Editor-in-Chief

The Low Down to Hull and Back News

editor@lowdownonline.com