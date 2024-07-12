Special Measures for Journalism deadline extended

The deadline to apply for this round of the Canada Periodical Fund’s Special Measures for Journalism has been extended until July 26, 2024.

The Special Measures for Journalism component of the Canada Periodical Fund provides financial support to Canadian print community (non-daily) newspapers and digital periodicals to enable them to overcome market disadvantages. The Fund ensures Canadians have access to diverse Canadian editorial content in printed magazines, printed community newspapers and digital periodicals.

Please note that daily newspapers or community newspaper titles currently receiving Aid to Publishers — Canada Periodical Fund funding are not eligible under this component.

Using a formula based on editorial content expenses over a 12-month period, the Special Measures for Journalism component provides funding to eligible Canadian publications. Publishers are able to use funding to support the creation of content, production, distribution, online activities or business development.

More information on how to apply can be found here.