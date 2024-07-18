CCNAwards 2023: Best Feature Story (circ 4000-12,499)

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country. Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best Feature Story (circulation 4,000-12,499).

“This was a remarkably difficult category to judge because of the high quality of entrants across the board. It was impressive to see how many in-depth features are being done related to news stories to give readers background and angles they would not get from breaking news — the involvement of local people in world events, detailed explanations of organizations and events, local angles to national stories, original investigative work relevant to local communities and compelling personal stories of the people behind the headlines. It shows community papers are doing their job well, going beyond the headlines to provide the kind of journalism that readers can’t get elsewhere to help understand what is really going on in their communities.”

1st Place – Manitoulin Expositor (Manitoulin Island, ON), Michael Erskine – “On Valentine’s Day, Mindemoya couple ended their lives together”

“Compelling features need compelling personal stories and you don’t get more compelling than a couple married for 73 years who choose to die together on Valentine’s Day. Michael Erskine chose to tell the tale in chronological fashion, straightforwardly giving the facts about the couple’s relationship in a way that made their decision to die together understandable to any reader. Erskine avoids the temptation to be overly dramatic or sentimental, and explains the MAID process through the experience of Donna and Jim Nevills. It’s a heart-tugging story told well.”

2nd Place – The Eastern Graphic (Montague, PE), Paul MacNeill – “Who will apologize to Jason Sark?”

“Paul MacNeill tells a story the justice system was content to leave in the dark, of Jason Sark, who was wrongly sent back to prison after a sentence appeal he knew nothing about. This is a well-researched and well-written feature that tells a story that needed to be told. — of a miscarriage of justice that wrongly put an Indigenous man back in jail and derailed his efforts at rehabilitation. MacNeill tells the story warts and all, so readers get a real picture of who the victim is, but also what impact the justice system’s mistake had. MacNeill’s work led to a first-ever apology from a provincial cabinet minister to an Indigenous person for a mistreatment by the justice system in in Prince Edward Island. It’s journalism at its finest, telling a story of someone mistreated and forgotten by the system and holding the system to account.”

3rd Place – Pique Newsmagazine (Whistler & Pemberton, BC), Brandon Barrett – “From the Sea to Sky to Kharkiv, a ray of hope”

“It’s hard to tell the story of the impact of the Ukraine war on a British Columbia community. But Brandon Barrett found the perfect way to do so, writing about the many efforts of Dasha Axelsson to help people in her birthplace of Kharkiv. She felt compelled to help a city from her distant past when it was invaded by Russia and took on urgency as a place of people in immediate need. Barrett recounts in detail how Axelsson became more and more involved and connected with people helping on the ground in the Ukraine. The story explains the impact of the conflict and is well illustrated with photos from the Ukraine of people being helped there. It uses the efforts of a local woman to tell the bigger story, a great example of connecting local readers with an international conflict.”

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023.

