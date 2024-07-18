Geography impacts shopping patterns, habits and e-commerce across Canada

Geography plays a crucial role in shaping shopping habits. Urban shoppers favor online shopping and diverse retail options, while rural consumers prefer local stores and in-person shopping for essentials. Media also plays a role: urban residents are influenced by online content, whereas rural shoppers rely more on traditional media like newspapers and radio.
This insightful study, conducted by Totum Research and highlighted by AdCanada Media, offers valuable guidance for businesses looking to refine their advertising strategies and better connect with local audiences.
