National Newspaper Awards looking to hire Director of Sponsorships

The National Newspaper Awards is seeking an energetic, experienced media sales executive to join our team as a part-time Director of Sponsorships to secure sponsors through proactive outreach to members, industry suppliers and relevant companies who are interested in our audience and mission.

This role is perfect for someone looking for part-time or fractional work who wants to maintain connections to the industry and earn some additional income.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Sourcing, outreach and pitching NNA sponsorship opportunities to potential clients

Securing multiple sponsors for the NNA program and event(s)

Collaborating with the NNA Board and administration on existing and new sponsorship packages

Managing deadlines and asset delivery for sold sponsorships

Maintaining sponsor and prospect lists

Attending annual awards gala

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

An experienced media sales account executive looking to contribute to the NNA on a part-time basis, with flexible working hours.

A passion for newspapers, media or journalism

A motivated, collaborative self-starter who can hit the ground running

Excellent communication, interpersonal, organizational and time-management skills

Industry contacts and an ability to uncover and source new leads

French language is an asset

The National Newspaper Awards is an equal opportunity employer, committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants without regard to race, colour, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, creed, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, citizenship, genetic information, disability or any other basis prohibited by applicable federal, provincial or municipal law.

Please submit your interest with a resume and cover letter by August 30, 2024.

TO APPLY & FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Andria Samis, Program Director

National Newspaper Awards

info@nna-ccj.ca