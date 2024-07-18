Some weekly newspapers in Saskatchewan are thriving

News Media Canada is happy to share a story recently done by CBC News that spotlighted the successes of several Saskatchewan weekly newspapers.

The key ingredient in their success is helping to connect the community.

World-Spectator publisher Kevin Weedmark says he views his paper as a community service — not just as a business.

“You get more and more readers, people are relying on you … you get more and more advertisers because you have more and more readers, so the business end sort of falls into place,” he said in the piece.

The story also talks to Grasslands News publisher Chris Ashfield, who said he’s seeing more advertisers come back to his papers.

The piece also talks to Kate Winquist who made the move to ownership in 2020 after learning that Kindersley Clarion newspaper would be publishing its last edition, after 110 years in business — and Steve Nixon from the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspaper Association.